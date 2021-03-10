CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Insiders have sold a total of 186,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,465 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

