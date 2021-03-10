CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

In other CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $50,213.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

