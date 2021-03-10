CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.95

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 2142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get CBTX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $777.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CBTX by 510.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.