CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Erste Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

