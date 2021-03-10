Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 17,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,124. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,726 shares of company stock worth $348,744 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

