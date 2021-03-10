Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,963 shares of company stock worth $46,775,047. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -408.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

