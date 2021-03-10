Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after buying an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after buying an additional 1,564,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

