Christopher P. Marr Sells 10,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 764,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $63,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 232,834 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $6,882,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after buying an additional 480,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

