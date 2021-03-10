Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.19

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $229,554.88 and $14.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

