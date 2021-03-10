CIBC Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.42. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

