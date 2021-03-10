Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $64.39 and last traded at $64.45. Approximately 1,341,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,381,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Specifically, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 44,451 shares of company stock worth $2,379,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11,087.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 36,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

