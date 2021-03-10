CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.60. Approximately 179,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 136,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

CIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $760.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

