Citigroup Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $352.69 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.