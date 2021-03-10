Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 925,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,598,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,826,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

