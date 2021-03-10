Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 11,238 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 32,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The company has a market cap of $263.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

