Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,756 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Clarkson to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarkson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,869 ($37.48).

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 2,452.42 ($32.04) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,595.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,507.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £745.63 million and a PE ratio of -65.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -0.66%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

