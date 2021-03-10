Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. 161,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,547. The company has a market cap of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

