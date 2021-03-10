Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6,793.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Marriott International worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 84.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Marriott International by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

