Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,263 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.47% of EnPro Industries worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 306,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 74.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

