Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $33,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $166.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.