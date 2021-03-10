Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,833,681 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,833,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

