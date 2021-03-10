Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 82,100 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Crocs worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.