Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 308,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 905,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

