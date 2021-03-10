Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. 706,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,890,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

