Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $352.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,941 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

