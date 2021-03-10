Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report sales of $221.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.90 million and the lowest is $220.50 million. Cloudera posted sales of $211.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $863.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $864.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $948.07 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $956.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

CLDR traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,457,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,114,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

