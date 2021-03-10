Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-927 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.63 million.Cloudera also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 9,107,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

