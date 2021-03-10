Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,910. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

