Coinlancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $298,418.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00052411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00730046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.