Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $66.58. Approximately 442,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 392,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

