Comparing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get NIC alerts:

This table compares NIC and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34% PaySign 17.23% -13.31% -4.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIC and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $354.20 million 6.45 $50.43 million $0.77 44.16 PaySign $34.67 million 6.31 $7.45 million $0.14 31.36

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NIC has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NIC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NIC and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 1 3 0 1 2.20 PaySign 1 3 1 0 2.00

NIC currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.29%. PaySign has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 38.38%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than NIC.

Summary

NIC beats PaySign on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive rewards and corporate expense, per diem and travel payments, healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, donor compensation, and clinical trials; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.