Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 871,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $721.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

