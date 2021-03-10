Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 523.5% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 9,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.