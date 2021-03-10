Constellation (DAG) Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $60.75 million and $3.11 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00052411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00730046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

