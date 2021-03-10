Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading 5.2% Higher

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.73. 248,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 444,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,124,950. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

