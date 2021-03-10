ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

