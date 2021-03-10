Continental Resources’ (CLR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

