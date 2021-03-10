Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.32. 628,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 489,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

