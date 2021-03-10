Cormark Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$4.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Storm Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

TSE SRX opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.73 million and a PE ratio of -21.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.95.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.