Cormark Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$40.04 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

