Cowen Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by Cowen from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

