Cowen Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $113.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.