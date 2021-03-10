CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRA International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $71.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.