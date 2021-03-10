Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 27.6% Higher This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $14.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00012571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.53 or 0.99815423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00085272 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.