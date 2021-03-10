Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Paul Forster Sells 40,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £27,600 ($36,059.58).

Shares of CRL opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. Creightons Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.03. The firm has a market cap of £46.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

