Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

