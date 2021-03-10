CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $4,730,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,285 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,187,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

