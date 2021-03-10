Critical Analysis: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 1 5 0 2.83

Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Terreno Realty 44.26% 5.20% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Terreno Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.26 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Terreno Realty $171.02 million 22.25 $55.52 million $1.38 40.16

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.