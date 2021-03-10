Critical Contrast: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) versus Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 13.89% 10.95% 5.49% Cincinnati Bell -4.58% N/A -0.56%

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.94 million 1.75 $8.33 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.51 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.59

Nuvera Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cincinnati Bell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuvera Communications and Cincinnati Bell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Cincinnati Bell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprises web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of August 10, 2020, the company served 24,540 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota; and one IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving 11,635 customers. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

