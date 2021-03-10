Critical Survey: Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Brainsway alerts:

Brainsway has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brainsway and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brainsway currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.79%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Brainsway’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than IRadimed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brainsway and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $23.10 million 4.05 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -16.80 IRadimed $38.52 million 7.94 $9.63 million $0.78 31.97

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Brainsway. Brainsway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brainsway and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36% IRadimed 11.67% 6.83% 5.79%

Summary

IRadimed beats Brainsway on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.